Dhaka Bank signs cash management agreement with Sheba

Adnan Imtiaz Halim, founder and chief executive office of Sheba XYZ Services Limited, and Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing director of Dhaka Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently.

Dhaka Bank PLC has signed an agreement with Sheba XYZ Services Limited, one of Bangladesh's largest service platforms, to provide cash management services.

Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank, and Adnan Imtiaz Halim, founder and chief executive officer of the service platform, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan recently, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, Dhaka Bank PLC will deliver comprehensive cash management solutions to Sheba XYZ Services.

Mosleh Saad Mahmud, executive vice-president and head of cash management unit at the bank; Salma Ahmed Seema, vice-president and manager of Banani Road-11 branch; and Ronald Micky Gomes, chief operating officer of the service platform; along with other senior officials of both the organisations, were also present.