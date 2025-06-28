Dhaka Bank, Mastercard unveil co-branded credit card for Buet Graduates Club

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank PLC; Khaled Hossain Mahboob, president of Buet Graduates Club; and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, jointly inaugurate the co-branded credit card in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC, in partnership with the Buet Graduates Club and Mastercard, has launched a co-branded credit card tailored specifically for the club's members.

The card was unveiled at a recent event in Dhaka by Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and CEO of the bank; Khaled Hossain Mahboob, president of the club; and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Maroof stated, "This co-branded card underscores our commitment to serving niche segments, offering both functionality and premium privileges."

Mahboob remarked, "The launch of this card marks a significant step in addressing the specific needs of our members, offering a bespoke financial solution that resonates with their distinguished status and aspirations."

Kamal added, "This collaboration reflects Mastercard's ongoing dedication to delivering innovative financial solutions that empower our cardholders in Bangladesh to pursue their ambitions and passions."

Cardholders will enjoy a lifetime waiver of the annual fee and unlimited access to the Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, as well as over 1,600 international lounges via Mastercard Airport Experiences.

The card also offers airport pick-and-drop and meet-and-greet services.

Members will receive 12 percent cashback at Buet Graduates Club and Buy-One-Get-One offers at select five-star hotels.

It includes deals at 9,000+ partner merchants, insurance coverage up to Tk 40 lakh under the Quintuple Credit Shield, zero-interest EMI options, access to priceless.com, 24/7 support, and personalised service at Dhaka Bank's card centre.