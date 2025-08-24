Dhaka Bank launches ‘Entrepreneurship Development Program’ with BB

Husne Ara Shikha, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, poses for group photographs with participants of the skills development training initiative, titled “Entrepreneurship Development Program”, in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC, in collaboration with Bangladesh Bank, has launched a month-long skills development training initiative, titled "Entrepreneurship Development Program", in Dhaka recently.

Designed to support aspiring and existing entrepreneurs particularly those outside the formal banking network, the programme aims to equip participants with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to expand their businesses, access finance, and generate employment.

The training will run until 15 September 2025.

The course comprises 100 hours of sessions over one month, with 25 participants selected by a five-member trainee selection committee.

Husne Ara Shikha, executive director of Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the programme as chief guest, according to a press release.

The initiative forms part of the "Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP)," a project of the Ministry of Finance supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Dhaka Bank, selected to represent the Dhaka region, is conducting the training through its institutional infrastructure.

AKM Shahnawaj, managing director and CEO (current charge) of Dhaka Bank PLC, presided over the programme.

Among others, Md Nazrul Islam, project director of SICIP and additional director of the central bank; Md Ayub Ali, joint director; Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and CEMO of Dhaka Bank PLC; Md Mahbubur Rahman Palash, head of MSME and emerging business division; and Fahmida Chowdhury, principal of Dhaka Bank Training Institute, were also present.