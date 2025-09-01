Dhaka Bank launches co-branded Mastercard World Credit Card

AKM Shahnawaj, managing director (current charge) of Dhaka Bank PLC, inaugurates the co-branded credit card launched jointly by the bank and Mastercard at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC, in partnership with Mastercard, recently unveiled a co-branded credit card for members of Gulshan Youth Club Limited (GYC) at a ceremony held at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in the capital.

Designed to complement both professional and personal lifestyles, the new card combines premium financial services with a wide range of privileges across travel, dining, lifestyle, and more.

AKM Shahnawaj, managing director (current charge) of Dhaka Bank PLC, inaugurated the card as chief guest, according to a press release.

Commenting on the launch, Shahnawaj said, "We are pleased to collaborate with GYC and Mastercard in introducing this co-branded card. It reflects our commitment to providing personalised financial solutions while enhancing the lifestyles of our valued clients, both locally and internationally."

The card offers a seamless banking experience with lifestyle benefits, including annual fee waivers for the first three years and continued renewal fee waivers upon meeting transaction thresholds.

Dual currency and contactless features enable global convenience, while exclusive privileges include unlimited lounge access at HSIA Balaka Lounge in Dhaka, complimentary international airport lounge visits, signature dining offers such as year-round "Buy 1 Get up to 3" buffet deals, and discounts at thousands of partner outlets.

Additional conveniences such as e-commerce transaction facilities, airport meet-and-greet, pick-and-drop services, and round-the-clock customer support further enhance the experience.

Humayun Kabir, president of GYC; Wahiduzzaman Tamal, secretary general; Mehadi Hasan, vice-president; Md Mostaque Ahmed and Akhlaqur Rahman, deputy managing directors of Dhaka Bank PLC; and Zakia Sultana, director of Mastercard; along with senior officials from all participating organisations, were also present.