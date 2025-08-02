Dhaka Bank declares 10% dividend

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of Dhaka Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 30th annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. At the meeting, a 10 percent dividend, including a five percent cash dividend, was declared for 2024. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC has recently declared a 10 percent dividend, including a five percent cash dividend, for the year ended on December 31, 2024.

The announcement was made during the bank's 30th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually, according to a press release.

Abdul Hai Sarker, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

ATM Hayatuzzaman Khan, founder vice-chairman of the bank; Reshadur Rahman, Md Amir Ullah, Tahidul Hossain Chowhdury, Abdullah Al Ahsan, Mirza Yasser Abbas, Jashim Uddin and Manoara Khandaker, directors; Khandaker Jamil Uddin, sponsor; Altaf Hossain Sarker, former director; Bilkis Ara Begum and Feroz Ahmed, independent directors; along with a good number of shareholders, joined the meeting.

Shareholders also offered their valuable opinions on the audited financial statements for 2024 and the overall activities of the bank.

Among others, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank; Md Shahjahan Miah, company secretary; and Sahabub Alam Khan, senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer; were also present.