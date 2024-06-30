Community Bank holds 54th board meeting

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh, presides over the bank’s 54th board meeting at the Police headquarters in Dhaka today. Photo: Community Bank Bangladesh

Community Bank Bangladesh today held its 54th board meeting at the Police headquarters in Dhaka.

Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

A slew of important decisions were taken regarding investment proposals and various agenda on policy matters during the meeting.

Md Monirul Islam, additional IG of special branch at Bangladesh Police, SM Ruhul Amin, additional IG of Anti-Terrorism Unit, Md Atiqul Islam, additional IG of Crime & Operations, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, additional IG of Finance, Md Mahabubor Rahman, additional IG of Industrial Police, Mohammad Ali Mia, additional IG of Criminal Investigation Department, and Habibur Rahman, additional IG and Police Commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, were present.

Md Aminul Islam, deputy inspector general of Admin, Quazi Zia Uddin, deputy inspector general of HRM, Shoeb Reaz Alam, additional DIG of Development Revenue-1, Muntashirul Islam, additional DIG of Police Welfare Trust at Police headquarters, Sufian Ahmed, additional DIG and director of Academic at Police Staff College, BM Forman Ali, inspector of Bangladesh Police and president of Bangladesh Police Association, Masud Khan and Kazi Masihur Rahman, independent directors of the bank, and Masihul Huq Chowdhury, managing director, were also present.