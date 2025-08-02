City Bank posts 21% rise in profit in H1

Mahbubur Rahman, acting managing director and chief financial officer of City Bank PLC, delivers a presentation on the bank’s financial performance for the second quarter of 2025 during its recently held half-yearly earnings disclosure webcast. Photo: City Bank

City Bank PLC has reported a 21 percent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Tk 301.11 crore for the first half of the current year, up from Tk 249.51 crore in the same period last year.

The announcement was made during the bank's half-yearly earnings disclosure webcast, held virtually recently, according to a press release.

The event brought together existing and potential investors, researchers, analysts, and other capital market stakeholders from around the world.

The bank's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk 2.23 for the half-year ending June 2025, compared to Tk 1.85 during the corresponding period of the previous year.

Mahbubur Rahman, acting managing director and chief financial officer of the bank, delivered a presentation on the bank's financial performance in the second quarter of 2025 and outlined both current initiatives and future strategic directions.

A lively question-and-answer session followed the presentation, during which participants shared their views and posed questions that were addressed by the bank's senior management.

Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, deputy managing director and head of wholesale banking; AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, deputy managing director and head of internal control & compliance; and Mohammad Firoz Alam, chief risk officer, were also present.