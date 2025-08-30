City Bank holds workshop on prevention of money laundering in Barishal

Imtiaz Ahmad Masum, director of Bangladesh Bank’s Barishal Office, poses for group photographs with participants of the workshop on “Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing, and ISS Reporting”, organised by City Bank PLC, in Barishal today. Photo: City Bank

City Bank PLC has organised a daylong workshop on "Prevention of Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing, and ISS Reporting" in Barishal today.

A total of 43 officials from the retail and operations divisions of the bank participated in the workshop.

Imtiaz Ahmad Masum, director of Bangladesh Bank's Barishal Office, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Through this initiative, participants enhanced their knowledge and awareness of regulatory requirements on anti-money laundering, combating terrorist financing, and ISS reporting.

City Bank remains committed to arranging such capacity-building programmes on a regular basis to strengthen the compliance culture across the organisation, the press release added.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and chief financial officer of City Bank PLC; Jahedul Islam, deputy chief anti-money laundering compliance officer; and Rakib Uddin Ahammad, head of finance, along with other senior officials, were also present.