BRAC Healthcare offers discount to Midland Bank cardholders

Midland Bank PLC (MTB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BRAC Healthcare, a healthcare centre under BRAC Enterprises.

Md Nazmul Huda Sarkar, chief technology officer of Midland Bank PLC, and Md Rokonuzzaman, head of business development and partnership at BRAC Healthcare, signed the MoU at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan-2 today, according to a press release.

Under the partnership, all Midland Bank cardholders (debit, credit and prepaid) will be entitled to enjoy up to 15 percent discount on pathological, biochemical and immunological tests; 15 percent discount on radiology and imaging tests; and a 5 to 8 percent discount on prescribed medicines from BRAC Healthcare pharmacies.

Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards at the bank, and Md Rajib Hossain, head of finance and accounts at the healthcare centre, were also present at the event, along with senior officials from both organisations.