BRAC Bank, Unimart ink deal on service benefits

Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of BRAC Bank, and Murtoza Zaman, chief executive officer of Unimart, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank recently signed an agreement with Unimart Limited, a concern of United Group and a retail services provider of the country, to offer exclusive privileges for the bank's high-value premium savers account holders.

Md Mahiul Islam, deputy managing director and head of retail banking of the bank, and Murtoza Zaman, chief executive officer of the retail services provider, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, the bank's account holders will enjoy exciting complimentary gift vouchers from the retail services provider.

"BRAC Bank is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring that its Premium Banking Plus customers are not just satisfied, but truly valued. We strive to provide them with exclusive benefits tailored to their unique banking needs, delivering exceptional service and privileges that consistently surpass their expectations," according to the press release.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branch distribution network of the bank, Mehruba Reza, head of the premium banking segment, Nakib Zaman, regional head of distribution network, and Ashraful Alam, head of alliances, were present.

HUM Mehedi Sajjad, head of brand and communications of the retail services provider, and Md Wasim Sardar, senior executive of corporate sales, along with other officials from both organisations were also present.