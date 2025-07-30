BRAC Bank promotes Masud Rana to AMD

BRAC Bank PLC has promoted M Masud Rana to the post of additional managing director (AMD), effective from August 1 this year.

Prior to this promotion, Rana had been serving as deputy managing director and chief financial officer (CFO) concurrently, according to a press release.

He joined BRAC Bank in October 2019 and has since played a pivotal role in shaping the bank's financial strategy, governance, and operational excellence.

With over 29 years of professional experience spanning public accounting, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and the banking sector, he has emerged as a key figure in the bank's journey towards innovation, sustainability, and inclusiveness.

Rana began his career at SF Ahmed & Co. He later held senior roles at BEXIMCO Garments & Textile Division, Sanofi-Aventis, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Dhaka Bank PLC.

His strategic foresight, deep expertise, and strong ethical foundation have earned him widespread recognition across industries.

Rana obtained both bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Dhaka. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh.