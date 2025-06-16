BRAC Bank, Priyoshop partner to expand digital financing for micro merchants

Asikul Alam Khan Sujon, founder and managing director and CEO of Priyoshop, and Syed Abdul Momen, additional managing director and head of SME banking at BRAC Bank, pose for group photographs after signing the agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Priyoshop, a platform supporting small businesses with inventory, logistics, and digital tools, to expand access to digitally processed financing for rural and semi-urban micro merchants.

Syed Abdul Momen, additional managing director and head of SME banking at the bank, and Asikul Alam Khan Sujon, Founder, managing director, and CEO of the platform, signed the agreement in Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Commenting on the partnership, Momen stated, "This collaboration reflects BRAC Bank's commitment to advancing financial inclusion through innovation."

"By embedding digitally processed lending into Priyoshop's ecosystem, we are removing friction and expanding access to formal credit for micro merchants nationwide. This model holds the potential to reshape rural entrepreneurship," he added.

Sujon remarked, "As a Shafollo Promoter, we are proud to connect our merchants with BRAC Bank's seamless lending solutions, enabling stronger and more resilient businesses."

The partnership seeks to address two key challenges in the MSME sector -- limited market access and constrained availability of formal credit -- by leveraging Priyoshop's extensive merchant network alongside BRAC Bank's expertise in digital lending.

Dipty Mandal, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Priyoshop, was also present, along with senior officials from both organisations.