BRAC Bank organises ‘TARA Uddokta Mela’

BRAC Bank has organised an exposition to promote locally made products by women entrepreneurs and create a market for their "Made in Bangladesh" products.

Around 85 female business owners from across the country showcased their diverse range of products in stalls at the exposition, styled "TARA Uddokta Mela 2024", the bank said in a press release.

Boutique goods, hand-stitched clothing, handmade crafts, clay and jute items, processed leather goods, Jamdani and Moslin attire, bamboo and rattan items, organic skincare items, and various types of food were among the items on offer.

The fair also had special features such as an iftar and dinner food court, candy floss machines, a henna festival, and free mental well-being sessions and free check-ups.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the fair as chief guest at the Aloki Convention Centre on Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road in Dhaka today.

The two-day exhibition, which will end tomorrow, is open to the public from 10am to 10pm.

Masudur Rahman, chairman of SME Foundation, and Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director of Green Delta Insurance Company, attended the ceremony as special guests.

The bank is providing technological support to enable digital payments, such as QR Code-based payments, to bring the women entrepreneurs into a digital ecosystem that facilitates cashless transactions.

Customers will get a discount of up to 15 percent on any product purchase through QR payments.

Commenting on the exhibition, Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of the bank, said: "With this TARA Uddokta Mela, entrepreneurs can preserve traditional products immersed in the country's culture and heritage."

"We plan to hold many more such fairs annually for products made by women entrepreneurs nationwide. Holding this fair shows our strong commitment to women entrepreneurs in the country," he added.

Among others, Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director and head of SME banking of the bank, was also present.