BRAC Bank opens ‘Digital First’ branch in Gulshan

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of BRAC Bank PLC, inaugurates the new “Digital First” branch on North Gulshan Avenue in Gulshan, Dhaka today. Photo: BRAC Bank

BRAC Bank PLC has lanunched a new "Digital First" branch on North Gulshan Avenue in the capital's Gulshan area today.

Designed to provide unparalleled convenience and cutting-edge services, the branch redefines a customer-centric approach by combining personalised service with modern technology.

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of the bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Commenting on the launch, Hasan said, "We are expanding our branch network across the country as part of our strategic initiative to offer customers more convenient banking solutions."

"With an extensive physical branch presence alongside robust digital banking capabilities, we aim to deliver superior services to our valued clients," he added.

The branch is equipped with advanced digital solutions to enhance efficiency and speed in banking services.

Key features include the "DIGI Box" -- a 24/7 digital delivery system for the secure collection of cheques and cards -- as well as a digital file-sharing service to facilitate seamless document transfers.

To further elevate the customer experience, the branch employs a matrix of QR codes, enabling users to lodge complaints and provide feedback effortlessly.

A Queue Management System has been implemented to minimise waiting times, while a dedicated Digital Corner -- supported by a digital ambassador -- assists customers in navigating and utilising the bank's digital platforms.

Asif Saleh, executive director of the bank; Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge); and Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, deputy managing director and head of branch distribution network, were also present alongside senior officials from the branch network.