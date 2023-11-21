Bengal Commercial Bank opens Banani branch

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank and president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Morshed Alam, chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries, pose for photographs after inaugurating the new Banani branch in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank recently opened a new branch of the bank in Banani, Dhaka.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank and president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, inaugurated the branch, said a press release.

Morshed Alam, chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries, attended the inaugural programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Alam said the bank will open a number of new branches and sub-branches soon at different places of the country, including Khatunganj in Chattogram, Atibazar in Keraniganj and Poddar Bazar in Lakshmipur.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme while other directors and sponsor shareholders of the bank were present.

Deputy managing directors and company secretary of the bank along with other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites also attended the event.