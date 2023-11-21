Banking
Star Business Desk
Tue Nov 21, 2023 08:58 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 08:59 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Bengal Commercial Bank opens Banani branch

Star Business Desk
Tue Nov 21, 2023 08:58 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 21, 2023 08:59 PM
Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank and president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Morshed Alam, chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries, pose for photographs after inaugurating the new Banani branch in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank recently opened a new branch of the bank in Banani, Dhaka.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank and president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, inaugurated the branch, said a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Morshed Alam, chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries, attended the inaugural programme as chief guest, said a press release.

Alam said the bank will open a number of new branches and sub-branches soon at different places of the country, including Khatunganj in Chattogram, Atibazar in Keraniganj and Poddar Bazar in Lakshmipur.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme while other directors and sponsor shareholders of the bank were present.

Deputy managing directors and company secretary of the bank along with other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites also attended the event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আওয়ামী লীগ ও পুলিশ গাড়িতে আগুন দিচ্ছে: রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগ ও পুলিশ গাড়িতে আগুন দিচ্ছে: রিজভী

‘আমাদের বিশ্বাস করার যথেষ্ট কারণ রয়েছে যে, আওয়ামী লীগের সন্ত্রাসী বাহিনী এবং তাদের আজ্ঞাবাহী পুলিশ সদস্যরা উদ্দেশ্যমূলকভাবে যানবাহনে আগুন ধরিয়ে দিচ্ছে।’

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১০৮৪

১ ঘণ্টা আগে