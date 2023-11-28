BB updates audit firm list for financial institutions

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has recently updated its list of accountancy firms eligible for auditing banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Previously there were 46 firms in the list as per a central bank circular of August.

In a new list published on November 23, the BB removed 20 firms and added another five, taking the total to 31.

The financial reports of banking and finance companies have to be audited by firms approved by the BB and in accordance with the bank company act and finance company act.