Bank Asia launches QR code cash withdrawal service

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of Bank Asia PLC, inaugurates the “Scan to Cash”, a QR code-based cash withdrawal service, at the Bank Asia Tower Branch in the capital’s Karwan Bazar recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has launched the "Scan to Cash", a QR code-based cash withdrawal service, providing a modern alternative to traditional cheque-based withdrawals.

ANM Mahfuz, additional managing director of Bank Asia PLC, inaugurated the service at the Bank Asia Tower Branch in the capital's Karwan Bazar recently, according to a press release.

The fully digital solution allows customers to withdraw cash from any Bank Asia branch without the need for a cheque or debit card, offering a fast, convenient, and hassle-free banking experience.

Under the service, a unique QR code is displayed at the cash counter in each branch. Customers simply open the Bank Asia Smart App on their smartphone, scan the code, enter the desired amount, and authenticate using a one-time password.

Once verified, the teller hands over the cash and the customer's account is immediately debited.

Customers may perform up to five transactions per day, with a daily withdrawal limit of Tk 300,000.

SM Anisuzzaman, Mirza Azhar Ahmad and Syed Zulkar Nayen, deputy managing directors of the bank, along with other senior officials, were also present.