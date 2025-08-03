Bank Asia holds 49th meeting of Shariah supervisory committee

Shahed Rahmani, chairman of the Shariah supervisory committee at Bank Asia PLC, presides over the 49th meeting of its Shariah supervisory committee at Bank Asia Tower in the capital’s Karwan Bazar recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has recently held the 49th meeting of its Shariah supervisory committee at Bank Asia Tower in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

Shahed Rahmani, chairman of the Shariah supervisory committee, presided over the meeting, according to a press release.

During the meeting, the chairman urged the bank to make its Shariah-based banking activities more dynamic and result-oriented. He also recommended strengthening adherence to Shariah principles in all relevant areas.

The discussion centred on several key matters, including ensuring Shariah compliance in the bank's Islamic banking operations, enhancing service quality, refining investment management, and reviewing operational methods for Shariah-compliant products.

Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member secretary of the Shariah Supervisory Committee of Bank Asia PLC, Muhammad Mufazzal Hussain Khan, Muhammad Ismail Hossain and Prof Md Shamsul Alam, faqih members, attended the meeting.

ANM Mahfuz, managing director (current charge) of Bank Asia PLC, was also present, along with other senior officials of the bank.