Bank Asia declares 20% dividends

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia PLC, presides over the bank’s 26th annual general meeting which was held virtually on Tuesday. The shareholders announced a 20 percent dividend, including a 10 percent cash dividend, for 2024. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has announced a 20 percent dividend, including a 10 percent cash dividend, for the year 2024.

The declaration was made during the bank's 26th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairman of the bank; Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the board executive committee; MA Baqui Khalily, chairman of the board audit committee and the board risk management committee; and Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Farhana Haq, Md Abul Quasem, Nafees Khundker, Sabeth Nayeem Choudhury, and Farzana Khan, directors, attended the AGM.

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of the bank; Zahid Hasan, acting company secretary; along with other senior officials and a large number of shareholders, also joined the meeting.

The shareholders expressed satisfaction with the bank's overall performance and approved the financial statements for 2024.

