Wed Aug 20, 2025 08:30 PM
Banglamark offers benefits to Prime Bank's customers

Dhiman Paul, executive director, project and execution of Banglamark MotorTech, and Mamur Ahmed, senior executive vice-president and head of branch distribution at Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s corporate office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with Banglamark MotorTech, one of leading automobile companies in Bangladesh, offering a range of exclusive lifestyle privileges to its customers.

Mamur Ahmed, senior executive vice-president and head of branch distribution at Prime Bank PLC, and Dhiman Paul, executive director, project and execution of Banglamark MotorTech, signed the agreement at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

Under this partnership, Prime Bank customers will benefit from attractive and customised offerings from Banglamark MotorTech.

The collaboration underscores the bank's ongoing commitment to enhancing value-driven services and providing unique lifestyle advantages for its clientele.

Abdullah Al Mamun, vice-president and head of the asset sales at the bank, and Iftekhar Mahbub, general manager, C&A of the automobile company, were also present, along with other senior officials from both organisations.

