Bangladesh Krishi Bank holds business conference in Khulna

Bangladesh Krishi Bank has recently organised a divisional conference on achieving business targets for Khulna Division in Khulna.

Sanchia Binte Ali, managing director of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, inaugurated the conference as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In her speech, Binte Ali said Bangladesh Krishi Bank has been making steady progress in supporting agriculture and small entrepreneurs, mobilising deposits, and disbursing loans.

She called on officials to achieve 100 percent of business targets through collective efforts to build momentum in the current fiscal year (FY2025-26).

Md Abu Hashem Miah, general manager (in charge) of the bank's Khulna Division, presided over the conference.

Md Abdur Rahim and Mohd Khaleduzzaman, deputy managing directors of the state-owned bank, along with other senior officials, were also present.