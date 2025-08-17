Astha reaches 10 lakh users, sets record transactions

Astha, the digital banking application of BRAC Bank PLC, has reached a landmark 10 lakh users, cementing its position as one of the country's trusted digital banking platforms for everyday financial needs.

In July 2025, the app achieved a milestone by facilitating transactions worth Tk 20,000 crore in a single month, the highest ever recorded by any banking app in Bangladesh's financial sector, according to a press release.

This achievement not only underscores Astha's soaring adoption but also reaffirms BRAC Bank's leadership in driving digital innovation.

Positioned at the forefront of Bangladesh's digital financial revolution, Astha empowers customers to take full control of their finances anytime, anywhere.

Commenting on the success, Mokerrobin Mannan, chief digital officer of BRAC Bank, said: Crossing the 10 lakh user mark demonstrates how deeply the app has become embedded in people's daily lives."

"It is not merely about banking; it is about financial inclusion, lifestyle convenience, and building a future-ready digital ecosystem," he added.

Astha now offers a suite of banking and lifestyle services in the industry. With just a few taps, customers can open bank accounts instantly via eKYC without visiting a branch, register using multiple credentials -- account number, debit/credit card, or DPS number -- and apply seamlessly for loans and cards. The app also provides ATM, branch, and merchant locators to ensure greater convenience.

Users enjoy real-time fund transfers through NPSB, BEFTN, RTGS, Visa Direct and wallet partners, alongside bill payments, mobile top-ups, and both Bangla QR and bKash QR-enabled cashless payments -- all without queues, hidden fees, or physical bank visits.

Astha further enhances customer convenience through cardless ATM withdrawals via code, standing instructions for recurring payments (including bKash, Rocket, and insurance premiums), and its innovative 'bKash Pull Money' feature, enabling seamless wallet-to-account or wallet-to-credit card transfers.

Most recently, Astha introduced Beneficiary Owners (BO) Account opening, expanding its scope into stock market investment and trading, thereby reinforcing its role as an integrated digital ecosystem that goes far beyond traditional banking.