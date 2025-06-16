Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Jun 16, 2025 09:37 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 16, 2025 09:36 PM

Amisheè offers privileges to Eastern Bank's cardholders

Mahmudul Hasan, head of business at Amisheè, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has recently signed an agreement with Amisheè, a luxury jewellery and lifestyle brand, to offer exclusive benefits to its cardholders.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking at the bank, and Mahmudul Hasan, head of business of the jewelry retailer, signed the agreement in Dhaka, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Under this partnership, Amisheè will provide special privileges to EBL cardholders at its retail outlets.

Farzana Qader, acting head of retail alliance at EBL, and Samira Nawrin, head of marketing of the jeweltry retailer, along with other officials from both the organisations, were also present.

 

