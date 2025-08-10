Al-Arafah Islami Bank organises training on SME entrepreneurship

Md Rafat Ullah Khan, managing director (current charge) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the training programme on “SME Entrepreneur Development” at the Bangladesh Rural Development Academy in Cumilla recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has recently organised a month-long training programme on "SME Entrepreneur Development" under the SICIP project of the Special Programmes Department of the Bangladesh Bank.

A total of 25 entrepreneurs from the Cumilla region took part in the workshop, held at the Bangladesh Rural Development Academy (BARD) in Cumilla.

Md Rafat Ullah Khan, managing director (current charge) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, attended the training programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his remarks, Khan underscored the importance of adopting diverse strategies and technologies for entrepreneurial growth and SME business expansion.

Md Nazrul Islam, SICIP project director and additional director of the Bangladesh Bank, and Md Ayub Ali, joint director, were present as special guests.

Md Abdur Rahim Duari, principal of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Training Institute, presided over the event.

SM Abu Jafar, deputy managing director, and Saif Mohammad Zulkar Nine, course coordinator, along with other senior officials of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, were also present.