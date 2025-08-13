AB Bank pens deal with FILPS

Biswas Dhakal, chief executive officer of FILPS Limited, and Syed Mizanur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of AB Bank PLC, exchange signed documents of the agreement in the capital recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank PLC has recently signed an agreement with FILPS Limited, a Dubai-based global fintech company.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, managing director and chief executive officer of AB Bank PLC, and Biswas Dhakal, chief executive officer of FILPS Limited, penned the agreement in the capital, according to a press release.

The partnership will enable AB Bank to introduce digital lending facilities for its customers, marking a significant step in enhancing the bank's digital banking capabilities.

Reazul Islam, ZM Babar Khan, and Mahadev Sarkar, additional managing directors of the bank; Rishikesh Nepal, chief partnership officer of the fintech company; Abhishek Chetri, chief staff officer; and Tushar Hasan, country manager for Bangladesh, were also present, along with other senior officials from both organisations.