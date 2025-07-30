AB Bank organises entrepreneurship development programme

Husne Ara Shikha, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, poses for group photographs with participants of the training initiative, titled “Entrepreneur Development Programme”, organised by AB Bank PLC, in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank PLC has recently organised a month-long training initiative, titled "Entrepreneur Development Programme", under the SICIP project of the SME and Special Programmes Department of the Bangladesh Bank in Cox's Bazar.

A total of 25 trained entrepreneurs were awarded certificates upon completion of the programme, while eligible participants received loans under the open credit disbursement scheme, according to a press release issued by AB Bank.

Husne Ara Shikha, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

Md Nazrul Islam, additional director and programme director of the SME and Special Programmes Department at the Bangladesh Bank, was present as the special guest.

ZM Babar Khan, additional managing director of AB Bank PLC, chaired the event.

Iftekhar Enam Awal, head of SME banking at AB Bank; Mohammad Wasim, joint director of the central bank; and Md Fazlul Haque, programme coordinator, along with other senior officials from AB Bank, were also present.