AB Bank launches ‘Entrepreneurship Development Program’ with BB in Barisal

Madhusudan Banik, executive director of Bangladesh Bank’s Barisal Office, attends a skills development training initiative, titled the “Entrepreneurship Development Program”, jointly organised by AB Bank PLC and Bangladesh Bank, in Barisal recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank PLC, in collaboration with the SME and Special Programs Department of Bangladesh Bank (BB) under the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP) project, has launched a month-long skills development training initiative, titled the "Entrepreneurship Development Program" in Barisal.

A total of 25 promising young entrepreneurs from the Barisal region took part in the training programme, according to a press release.

Madhusudan Banik, executive director of Bangladesh Bank's Barisal Office, inaugurated the event as the chief guest.

Through this month-long training, the entrepreneurs will acquire essential business knowledge and skills, enabling them to access formal banking services and contribute meaningfully to sustainable economic development.

Iftekhar Enam Awal, head of SME banking at AB Bank PLC, presided over the event.

Md Ayub Ali, joint director and deputy programme director (SICIP), and Molla Al Mahmud, joint director of Bangladesh Bank's Barisal Office, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.