Books & Literature
Adiba Asad
Sat Jun 14, 2025 01:45 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 05:02 PM

Most Viewed

Books & Literature
KHERO KHATA
Books & Literature

The people within me

Sat Jun 14, 2025 01:45 AM
Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 05:02 PM
I am not a single name. / Not a single wound.
Adiba Asad
Sat Jun 14, 2025 01:45 AM Last update on: Sat Jun 14, 2025 05:02 PM
ILLUSTRATION: AMREETA LETHE

I am not a single name.
Not a single wound.
Not a single sky.
I am the echo of footsteps that left,
and the silence that stayed behind.
A mirror shattered by many suns—
each shard a memory, still burning.
They passed through me
like wind through broken windows.
Lovers, strangers, enemies,
each carrying a piece of my face,
and leaving a name I no longer speak.
Even the ones who no longer write,
who turned into stone
in the garden of time—
I carry them in the curve of my hand,
in the way I fold my grief
like an old letter.
There was a version of me
that loved them.
And died with them.
And I do not bury the dead.
I build my home from their shadows.
I am not whole.
I am the map of exile,
drawn with fingers that trembled.
A mosaic made of borrowed light,
and forgotten prayers.
Do not ask me who I am.
Ask the wind.
Ask the Bougainvillea
that returns each spring
to the window of someone
who no longer waits.
I am everyone I have ever loved,
even for a heartbeat.
Even in silence.
Even in ruin.

Adiba Asad is a student at Viqarunnisa Noon College. She writes to explore the hidden architecture of grief, memory, and identity, believing poetry can hold what time cannot.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
Khero Khatapoetry, Star Literaturepoem
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Delila’s quest (20 October 2014)

2m ago

Bulb of a Wonton Shop

5m ago
Collage of a jar and fruits against a watercolour background

States

6m ago

Mosaicked wounds

1d ago

Tupperware cake

4m ago
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির পাশাপাশি নিরপেক্ষতা নিশ্চিতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি সিইসির আহ্বান

কঠোর নিরপেক্ষতা বজায় রাখতে এবং কোনো রাজনৈতিক দলের স্বার্থে কাজ না করতে কর্মকর্তাদের প্রতি আহ্বান জানান সিইসি।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নির্বাচন কমিশনকে সহায়তায় আইনশৃঙ্খলা বাহিনী প্রস্তুত: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে