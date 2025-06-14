The people within me

I am not a single name. / Not a single wound.

I am not a single name.

Not a single wound.

Not a single sky.

I am the echo of footsteps that left,

and the silence that stayed behind.

A mirror shattered by many suns—

each shard a memory, still burning.

They passed through me

like wind through broken windows.

Lovers, strangers, enemies,

each carrying a piece of my face,

and leaving a name I no longer speak.

Even the ones who no longer write,

who turned into stone

in the garden of time—

I carry them in the curve of my hand,

in the way I fold my grief

like an old letter.

There was a version of me

that loved them.

And died with them.

And I do not bury the dead.

I build my home from their shadows.

I am not whole.

I am the map of exile,

drawn with fingers that trembled.

A mosaic made of borrowed light,

and forgotten prayers.

Do not ask me who I am.

Ask the wind.

Ask the Bougainvillea

that returns each spring

to the window of someone

who no longer waits.

I am everyone I have ever loved,

even for a heartbeat.

Even in silence.

Even in ruin.

Adiba Asad is a student at Viqarunnisa Noon College. She writes to explore the hidden architecture of grief, memory, and identity, believing poetry can hold what time cannot.