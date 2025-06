Diamond patterns on a carpet / Edges frayed

Grey chips of rough cement

Rust rubble all around,

Diamond patterns on a carpet

Edges frayed.

Half a tomato, wilted leafy greens on a

Broken plate.

The smile of a mother, front teeth missing,

The stump of a father's arm

Raised in prayer,

Beckon the three-and-a-half children

Playing in the dirt without a care.

Zertab Quaderi is living her dream life: reading books, dabbling in art, spending me-time, and guzzling coffee.