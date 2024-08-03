Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:42 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:45 PM

Bangladesh

Who’s responsible for Friday’s police killing: Quader asks Fakhrul

UNB, Dhaka
Teachers' pension scheme 'Prottoy' effective from July 2025: Quader
Photo: Collected

Referring to Friday's two killings, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the cadres of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Shibir demonstrated their evil efforts to create an uneasy situation through unleashing violence, vandalism and arson.

"Two lives are lost. All know about the deep relations between BNP and Jamaat," he said at a press conference at Dhanmondi party office.

Quader posed a question to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, "Who was responsible for the brutal killing of a policeman (on Friday)?

In Habiganj, a labourer died after he was caught in the middle of a clash while police said a constable died after being beaten by protesters in Khulna.

Quader said they surely believe that the general students are not involved in these killings. "Now shouldering on general students, BNP-Jamaat are planning to unseat the government," he added.

