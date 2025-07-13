JnU students besiege VC office, calls for action over ‘attack on teachers by JCD’

Students of the Management Studies department at Jagannath University (JnU) staged a demonstration and besieged the vice-chancellor's office today, protesting an attack on two faculty members and three students allegedly by leaders and activists of the university unit's Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).

The protest march began at the Shaheed Sajid Academic Building and concluded in front of the VC office with a brief rally.

Chanting slogans such as "Break the hand that strikes a teacher" and "No place for criminals on campus," the students demanded immediate action and accountability.

"We demand exemplary punishment for those who assaulted our teachers. A university campus can't be turned into a playground for political thuggery," said Irfan, a student of the 2020–21 academic session.

According to students, the attack took place on Thursday around 4:30pm near the Shaheed Sajid Building. Fourth-year student Rafique Bin Sadek Resad was allegedly beaten by JCD activists over his presumed affiliation with Chhatra League. When Student Welfare Director Dr AKM Rifat Hasan and Assistant Proctor Shafiqul Islam intervened, they were also verbally abused and physically assaulted.

JCD members allegedly went on to assault three leaders of the university's Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad -- President Md Faisal Murad, Chief Organiser Ferdous Hasan, and Joint Convenor Faruk -- accusing them of links to Chhatra League.

"Even teachers holding administrative posts are not safe anymore. If they can be assaulted in broad daylight, what safety is left for general students?" Irfan questioned.

Another student, Maruf of the 2021–22 session, said, "No one had ever dared to lay a hand on teachers on this campus before. This culture of impunity must end."

Students also expressed frustration over the administration's silence. "We haven't even seen a condemnation statement -- not from the administration, not from the teachers' association," said protester Tofayel Islam.

They also alleged a resurgence of "tagging politics," where students are branded based on presumed political identities. "Previously, it was 'Shibir tag'. Now it's 'Chhatra League tag'. Those injured in the July incident are being labelled and denied access to campus," Tofayel added.

In response to the incident, the university authorities have formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, in a press release today, the Jagannath University unit of JCD denied allegations of assault on teachers or students, terming the incident an "unfortunate misunderstanding."

The statement, signed by Convener Mehedi Hasan Himel and Member Secretary Shamsul Arefin, claimed that the student in question, Rafique Bin Sadek, had a link with a previous "criminal act" against Chhatra Dal, and that the attempt to hand him over to the administration was misinterpreted.

They urged general students not to fall for provocation and reiterated their call for a fair investigation to uncover the full truth.