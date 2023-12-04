'Explain why Jubo Dal leader's treatment in bar fetter isn't illegal'

HC asks government

The High Court today questioned the legality of law enforcers' action of keeping Jashore's Jubo Dal leader Md Aminur Rahman Modhu in bar fetters while he was being treated at a Dhaka hospital.

The court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government to explain why the law enforcers' action should not be declared illegal.

At the same time, the HC ordered the government to shift Modhu to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in 10 days for better treatment.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule and order following a writ petition filed by Aminur's wife Nahid Sultana seeking necessary directives on the matter.

She filed the writ petition with the HC yesterday challenging the legality of the law enforcers' action of keeping Aminur in bar fetters at hospital.

In the petition, she also sought its directive on the authorities concerned to provide him proper treatment at the BSMMU.

Jubo Dal leader Aminur, also an assistant professor at Ahmedabad Degree College in Jashore, was reportedly arrested on November 2 on charges of planning an act of sabotage.

A day after his arrest, a court sent him to Jashore Central Jail, said his family members.

On November 12, Aminur, who has been a heart patient since 2013, suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to a local hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Dhaka for better treatment, his family said.

He was then shifted to Dhaka Central Jail and admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Hospital in the capital on November 13, his elder brother Mizanur Rahman told The Daily Star.

Photos of him lying on the floor in handcuffs and chains were widely circulated on social media.

Aminur was treated on the floor as there was no empty bed at the hospital, he said, adding that the hospital released him earlier "without completing his treatment".