Star Sports Report
Tue May 7, 2024 06:48 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 06:53 PM

Dhaka Women's Marathon on May 24

Organisers speak at the Senora Long Dhaka Women's Marathon on Tuesday. Photo: Courtesy

Senora Long Dhaka Women's Marathon will be held at Hatirjheel in Dhaka on May 24 under the auspices of Everest Academy and Bangladesh Athletics Federation.

The 10-km run will be the fifth edition of the marathon and will get underway at 5:30am.

A press conference in this regard was organised at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity today.

The marathon will be held in two categories – 2.5km fun run and 10km amateur run. Around 550 athletes will participate in the marathon, and all the finishers will receive certificates. The top three in the 10km marathon will receive prize money, informed the organisers.

The press conference was attended, among others, by Everest Academy's chairman Musa Ibrahim along with high officials of Square Toiletries' Limited, e-arki and Shohoz Limited as well as star athlete Nadia Islam Nitul.

