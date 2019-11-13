 Chemical attack at China kindergarten injures 51 | The Daily Star
Home Asia
12:00 AM, November 13, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:38 AM, November 13, 2019

Chemical attack at China kindergarten injures 51

More than 50 people, mostly children, were injured by a man who broke into a kindergarten in southwest China and sprayed them with corrosive liquid, local authorities said yesterday. The suspect, a 23-year-old surnamed Kong, entered the kindergarten by climbing a wall before spraying victims with sodium hydroxide, said local authorities in Kaiyuan city, Yunnan province. The attack took place on Monday at 3:35 pm. Some 51 children and three teachers were admitted to hospital for treatment, two with “severe symptoms”. Police arrested Kong, whom local authorities described as psychologically distorted, less than an hour after the attack. 

 

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from Asia

Do-it-yourself temple waits to move into Ayodhya site
J&K marks 100th day of communication blockade
Maharashtra placed under president’s rule
City on ‘brink of total breakdown’
Beijing slams Pompeo for ‘Cold War thinking’

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.13)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.12)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.10)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.09)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.08)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.07)
    Top