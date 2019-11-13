Chemical attack at China kindergarten injures 51

More than 50 people, mostly children, were injured by a man who broke into a kindergarten in southwest China and sprayed them with corrosive liquid, local authorities said yesterday. The suspect, a 23-year-old surnamed Kong, entered the kindergarten by climbing a wall before spraying victims with sodium hydroxide, said local authorities in Kaiyuan city, Yunnan province. The attack took place on Monday at 3:35 pm. Some 51 children and three teachers were admitted to hospital for treatment, two with “severe symptoms”. Police arrested Kong, whom local authorities described as psychologically distorted, less than an hour after the attack.