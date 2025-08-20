Ducsu polls: Sanjida Tonni to contest independently for publication secretary post

Sanjida Islam Tonni, injured during the July uprising, will run independently for the post of publication secretary in the upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election.

In her honour, student groups including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad (BGCS), Protirodh Porshod, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and Islami Chhatra Andolan have chosen not to nominate anyone for the position.

BGCS Convener Abdul Qader said in a Facebook post, "Tonni was the driving force behind our July uprising and the inspiration for our resistance that month. In her honour, our panel has left the post of Secretary for Research and Publications vacant, and we will continue to fully support her."

However, Islami Chhatra Shibir did not leave the post vacant, announcing its full 28-member panel for the election. Sajjad Hossain Khan has been nominated by Shibir for the publication secretary post, marking the group's first-ever open participation in Ducsu polls.

Tonni, in a Facebook post, said, "I am committed to serving students with dedication... I believe I am qualified for the role of research and publication secretary. With your support, I will turn this vision into reality."