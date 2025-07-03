45th BCS viva to begin on July 8

The viva voce of candidates who passed the written examination of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service will begin on July 8.

The Public Service Commission announced the schedule through a press release today.

Candidates will be allowed to change their cadre preferences or keep them unchanged before attending the interview.

The preference change form will be provided to the candidates on the spot, which must be filled out and submitted to the interview board, according to the release.

A total of 452 candidates have been called for interviews, including 206 for general cadres, 181 for both general and technical/professional cadres, and 65 for only technical/professional cadres.

The detailed interview schedule is available on the PSC's official website.