1,690 recommended for cadre posts in 44th BCS

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final results of the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, recommending 1,690 candidates for recruitment to various cadre positions.

According to a press release issued by the commission yesterday, the recommendations were made against 1,710 approved cadre vacancies.

However, 20 technical/professional cadre posts remain vacant due to a lack of qualified candidates.

The detailed list of recommended candidates is available on the commission's official website (www.bpsc.gov.bd) and the Teletalk website (http://bpsc.teletalk.com.bd).

The commission also stated that it reserves the right to make justified corrections to the published results, if necessary.

In the press release, the PSC clarified that although some candidates passed both the written and viva examinations, they could not be recommended for cadre positions due to limited vacancies.

These candidates may be considered for non-cadre posts, subject to requisitions from the government. Any future recommendations for non-cadre positions will follow merit order and existing rules and regulations.