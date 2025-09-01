Reforms sidelining women, children, marginalised groups: Shaheen Anam

Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, today expressed concern that ongoing reform initiatives are failing to address the needs of women, children and marginalised groups.

Speaking at a citizens' dialogue in Dhaka organised by the Citizens' Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, she said there had been consensus within the National Consensus Commission that women should not receive more than five percent additional nominations.

"This is very disappointing," she added.

She said that Bangladesh is unlikely to meet its Sustainable Development Goals, especially the pledge to "leave no one behind", as inequality, poverty, child abuse, violence, and attacks on minorities continue to rise.

Shaheen Anam criticised the interim government for ignoring children.

"Street children and child labourers are being excluded. Many are pushed into criminal activities. Children must be included in the reform agenda," she said.

She also pointed to climate change, saying thousands are being forced to migrate to cities every month, adding to the number of marginalised people. Yet no clear roadmap has been presented to address their problems.

Citing Professor Rounaq Jahan, she said reforms should prioritise voices from the bottom.

She also urged Reform Watch and civic groups to play a stronger role in ensuring inclusion.