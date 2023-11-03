New projects to benefit both Bangladesh-India: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the three India assisted development schemes will benefit both the people of Bangladesh and India.

"Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I jointly opened three development schemes on November 1. I hope these projects will benefit the people of both the countries and the sub-region," she said when Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranab Verma paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official Gono Bhaban residence in the evening.

The three projects are: the 12.24km Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link, the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line; and Unit - II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told a news briefing after the meeting.

The prime minister also thanked the Indian government and Narendra Modi for supporting Saima Wazed's candidacy as the World Health Organization's new regional director for South East Asia region for a five-year term beginning from 2024 in an election in India.

The election was held on November 1.

During the meeting, the prime minister said the general elections are approaching in Bangladesh and India. Both the countries should be mindful of each other's sensitive issues, she said.