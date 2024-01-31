BNP's claim on polls misleading, false: Russian envoy

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky today said BNP's allegation that the new Bangladesh government was formed with the help of foreign powers is misleading and false.

"It (BNP's allegation) is misleading or false information... don't believe it," he told journalists in response to a reporter's inquiry about the BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy's claim.

Gayeshwar claimed that the current government was not chosen by the Bangladeshi people but was instead "installed by foreign powers" mentioning India, China, and Russia.

The Russian ambassador strongly affirmed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was democratically elected by the citizens and emphasised that 41 percent of votes were cast in the last national election.

"We don't interfere in country's political affairs," the envoy said.

The ambassador was talking with the reporters after holding his maiden meeting with foreign minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at the foreign ministry in Dhaka.