9-yr-old suffers 'shotgun pellet wounds' in BNP-police clash in Bogura

Child’s eyesight in danger, says father; 'picketers' vandalised hospital vehicles, UNO’s car

Five people, including a child, were injured when a clash broke out between BNP supporters and police in Bogura Sadar upazila this morning, amid BNP and Jamaat's dawn-till-dusk hartal.

Mahi, 9, sustained shotgun pellet injuries on several parts of his body including the right eye, said his father Abdur Rob.

"Doctors told us to take Mahi to Dhaka in order to save his eyesight," the father added.

He is now undergoing treatment at the TMSS Medical College Hospital, he said.

BNP supporters blocked the Bogura-Rangpur Highway in the upazila's Gokul in the morning, said Bogura Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty adding that a team of police went there around 9:30am.

The management of a nearby mosque told both BNP activists and police through loudspeakers to leave the area in order to avoid clashes.

The BNP activists attacked the police by throwing brick chunks, the SP said. Members of police retaliated by firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets, he added.

A total of five people, including three BNP activists were injured in the clash, said the BNP supporters.

"I heard the child was injured in the incident," the SP also said, adding that Mahi was stable.

Meanwhile, authorities of TMSS Medical College hospital said the picketers vandalised two vehicles used to transport patients.

Feroza Parveen, Bogura Sadar upazila nirbahi officer, said they attacked her vehicles on the Bogura-Rangpur Highway.

"Picketers broke the front and back glasses of the car by throwing bricks, but the passengers did not get hurt," the UNO said.