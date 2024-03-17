4 journos attacked in Joypurhat, case filed against local BCL leader

Four journalists sustained injuries in an attack carried out allegedly by some Chhatra League (BCL) men in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat yesterday.

The injured are Al Mamun, Joypurhat district correspondent for Maasranga TV; Jewel Sheikh, Panchbibi upazila correspondent of Daily Bangladesh Samachar; Abdur Razzak, the district correspondent of Daily Banglar Dak; and Babul Hossain, the district correspondent of Daily Sangbad Sarabela.

Jewel Sheikh filed a case with Panchbibi Police Station around 10:00pm last night against Mahmudul Islam, general secretary of BCL's Mohipur Haji Mohsin Government College unit and eight of his men.

Mahmudul is accused in several cases, our Dinajpur correspondent reports quoting police.

Panchbibi Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Faisal Bin Ahsan confirmed that a case was filed in this regard and said they were trying to arrest the accused.

According to the victims, there was a land dispute between Kailash Mahato, an indigenous person in Pirpal village at Fichkaghat, and Raihan Chowdhury, an influential figure of the same village.

When a case was filed over the land dispute, a local court imposed Section 144 over the land, prohibiting both groups from entering there until a resolution was reached.

But defying the court order, BCL leader Mahmudul and his supporters started using an excavator on the land on behalf of Raihan Chowdhury yesterday afternoon, Jewel Sheikh said.

When people of the area informed journalists of the incident, the media men rushed to the scene to cover it. Mahmudul and his associates launched an attack on the journalists and beat them indiscriminately with sticks.

Locals rescued the victims and admitted them to Panchbibi Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were shifted to the 250-bed General Hospital in Joypurhat.

Our Dinajpur correspondent called Mahmudul Islam for his comments but could not reach him.

Md Rasheduzzaman Rashed, president of Joypurhat District Press Club and RTV representative, and Ruhul Amin, president of Panchbibi Upazila Press Club, demanded immediate arrests and exemplary punishment of the accused. The journalist leaders also warned of a tough movement if the accused were not apprehended.