Reuters, London
Tue Jul 2, 2024 10:22 PM
No knee worries as Djokovic eases past Kopriva

PHOTO: REUTERS

Seven-times Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eased concerns about his knee with a clinical display to beat Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Tuesday and reach the second round.

Playing with a support on his right leg following a minor operation less than four weeks ago that cut short his French Open, the 37-year-old made a solid start and drew first blood in a marathon fourth game.

The Serb, bidding for a record 25th Grand Slam title to end his trophy drought this year, broke on his sixth attempt and breezed through the opening set under the Centre Court roof before heaping the pressure on Kopriva early in the next.

He let out a big roar having grabbed another break after a 21-shot rally and used it as a platform to double his advantage in the match, as the 123rd-ranked Kopriva struggled to keep pace with last year's runner-up.

The Wimbledon main draw debutant offered resistance early in the third set but was unable to subdue second seed Djokovic, who shifted up another gear to run away with the match.

Related topic:
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024
