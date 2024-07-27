Tennis
AFP, Paris
Sat Jul 27, 2024 07:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 07:49 PM

Alcaraz cruises in first career Olympics match

AFP, Paris
Photo: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz enjoyed a winning start to his Olympic Games career on Saturday when he swept aside Lebanon's Hady Habib.

The Spanish world number three, who claimed the French Open at Roland Garros last month, coasted to a 6-3, 6-1 win over his 275th-ranked opponent.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz, who arrived in Paris having successfully defended his Wimbledon title, will face either Cameron Norrie of Britain or Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands for a place in the last 16.

Carlos AlcarazHady HabibParis Olympics 2024
