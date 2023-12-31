Team from Bangladesh becomes runners-up at IIT Bombay Techfest

The team from Bangladesh competed against teams from more than 500 international universities to win second place in the competition. Image: Courtesy

Team DUET Cogent, a robotics team from Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET), has recently earned second place in the 'Meshmerize' segment at IIT Bombay Techfest 2023. Held this year in Mumbai from December 27 to 29, IIT Bombay Techfest is among the largest college-level tech festivals in Asia.

The team from Bangladesh competed against more than 500 international universities, including teams from Russia, South Korea, Switzerland, and Brazil to win the second place. Team DUET Cogent consisted of Nazmul Huda, Shahadat Hossain, Md Mehedi Hassan, and Aung Chin Wain.

In the 'Meshmerize' segment at IIT Bombay Techfest, teams must build a line follower bot that can keep track of directions while going through a maze. It must analyse a given path and use the information to traverse the maze and reach the ending point in the minimum possible time. For this segment, Team DUET Cogent built their line follower bot in their campus robotics lab.

"It's an honour to be able to bring recognition to our country in the field of robotics. We hope our success serves as an inspiration for aspiring young people in Bangladesh," shared Nazmul Huda, a member of Team DUET Cogent. He added, "This accomplishment isn't just ours; it belongs to our supporters, mentors, and the entire nation that stood behind us."