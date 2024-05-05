Goodbye Subscene: Popular subtitles platform shuts down

Subscene's sudden closure has left its users in shock. The platform is widely known as a reliable source for fan-made subtitles for TV shows and movies.

The popular subtitles platform Subscene is now closed. The unexpected announcement was made earlier on May 3 by a site administrator known as that_thing in a forum post titled "Subscene is closing — so sorry". The brief message conveyed the regrettable news, stating, "Hi everyone, I'm sorry to report that the site will be closing within the next 24 hours. A takeover plan was not possible. Thank you everyone for participating in this open community! Take care!"

Subscene has been a cornerstone for fan-made subtitles for movies and TV shows, providing an invaluable resource for non-English speakers and the hearing impaired. The platform's closure comes without any prior indications or warnings, catching both users and contributors by surprise.

The announcement has since triggered a flood of responses from the site's community, with many expressing their dismay and concern over the loss of access to subtitles they have contributed over the years. Some users have been proactive, suggesting alternatives such as setting up a profile on a donation platform like Patreon to fund the site or even attempting to take over the management themselves.

However, there has been no further communication from that_thing or any other site administrators following the initial announcement.