Pioneering Excellence and Innovation for a Sustainable Future

In conversation with Hossain Khaled, Managing Director of Anwar Landmark Ltd.

The Daily Star (TDS): What inspired the founding of your organisation? Could you share the core values, mission, and vision that guide your company's operations?

Hossain Khaled (HK): Anwar Landmark was inspired by a legacy of excellence in building materials that stretches back decades, rooted in the principles of our founder, the Late Alhaj Anwar Hossain. As part of the Anwar Group of Industries, we have been deeply involved in manufacturing and distributing a wide range of building products, from cement and steel to roofing solutions and polymers. This extensive experience in crafting high-quality materials naturally led us to create living spaces that embody the same standards of quality and innovation. Anwar Landmark follows in the footsteps of our founder. Our core mission is to deliver construction that stands the test of time, creating a lasting legacy. We envision spaces that are aesthetically pleasing, functional, and sustainable. These attributes reflect our dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the enduring values instilled by the Late Alhaj Anwar Hossain.

TDS: What are the major projects your company is currently working on?

HK: Currently, we are advancing several major projects that are set to redefine urban living in Dhaka with a focus on well-being and healthy living. Our diverse portfolio includes luxurious residential complexes and real estate developments in Dhanmondi, Gulshan, Banani, and Uttara. We are particularly proud of our residential project, Hossain Housing, which features a lifestyle complex with world-class amenities. Additionally, our top projects include the Colosseum, Whispering Green, and Whistling Woods, located in some of the prime areas of Dhaka. Each of our projects is designed to meet the unique needs of its community. These milestone projects stand out for their advanced technology and cutting-edge architecture, setting new standards in the real estate sector.

TDS: What sets your company apart from others in the real estate market?

KH: We differentiate ourselves in the real estate market through a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, quality, and innovation. With a legacy spanning over 189 years, we are one of the oldest companies in the industry, and we take pride in producing our own construction materials to international standards, including cement, steel, and other essential materials.

What truly sets us apart is our focus on sustainable practices in every aspect of our projects. From the design phase, we prioritise natural light, cross-ventilation, and energy efficiency to create homes that promote well-being. Our approach to building goes beyond aesthetics and functionality; we integrate sustainable materials, advanced waste management systems, and eco-friendly technologies to minimise environmental impact.

This commitment to sustainability, combined with our dedication to quality construction and customer satisfaction, makes every project under our banner a symbol of excellence, innovation, and responsibility towards a better future.

Photo Courtesy: Rainforest/Anwar Landmark Ltd.

TDS: Are there any innovative practices or technologies that your company has adopted recently?

KH: We have embraced several innovative and environmentally friendly technologies to uphold the highest standards in our construction processes. A key example is our use of PHC (Pre-stressed High-Strength Concrete) piles, which are not only highly durable and efficient but also significantly reduce environmental impact. These piles are designed to cause less pollution to the surrounding areas during installation. Every column undergoes rigorous load testing before we proceed with further work, ensuring the utmost structural integrity and minimising waste.

Furthermore, our commitment to innovation extends to the integration of home automation systems, which provide intelligent and sustainable home solutions. These advancements reflect our dedication to combining modern convenience with eco-friendly practices, ultimately enhancing the living experience in our projects while prioritising the well-being of the environment.

TDS: How have customer preferences and demands changed in recent years, shaping your company's offerings?

KH: Customer preferences have shifted significantly in recent years, and we have adapted our offerings accordingly. Modern consumers are increasingly prioritising sustainability, well-being, and convenience in their urban lifestyle, and we are dedicated to meeting these evolving demands. We place a strong emphasis on greenery, incorporating lush landscapes and green spaces into our developments. Additionally, we include well-being facilities to promote a healthier and more balanced living environment. We also carefully select locations that cater to the needs of our customers, ensuring that our properties offer convenient access to essential services and amenities right on their doorstep. By focusing on eco-friendly practices, energy-efficient technologies, and environmentally responsible materials, we create homes that not only elevate the quality of life but also support a sustainable future.

TDS: How do you assess the current real estate market? What are the main challenges the industry faces, and how is your company tackling these issues?

KH: The real estate market is expanding with opportunities, despite facing challenges such as land shortages, fluctuating market conditions, political unrest, and rising material costs. We address these challenges head-on through strategic planning, perseverance, and continuous innovation. By openly discussing these challenges with our customers and working together to find solutions, we ensure that their needs and concerns are met with transparency and mutual understanding. We are committed to maintaining our legacy of trust and quality, regardless of unavoidable circumstances or external pressures.

TDS: What do you foresee as the key trends in the real estate market over the next five years? How is your company planning to adapt to future market conditions?

KH: Over the next five years, we anticipate a substantial increase in demand for eco-friendly and technologically advanced homes, as well as condominium projects. Our strategic plans are designed not just to follow these trends but to set them. We aspire to lead the real estate industry by developing innovative, wellness-focused projects that feature advanced facilities and promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

Photo Courtesy: Whistling Woods/Anwar Landmark Ltd.

TDS: Is there anything else you'd like to add about your organisation?

KH: Anwar Landmark is more than a real estate company; we are a partner in nation-building and a contributor to Bangladesh's economic strength. We create dream homes that leave a lasting legacy for generations. Our success is reflected in the satisfaction of over 3,000 customers. We ensure structural integrity and safety by adhering to BNBC standards and incorporating robust features. Our buildings combine resilience with exquisite design, offering elegant and luxurious living environments. We also provide exceptional after-sales service, ensuring that our clients' needs are met long after they move in. Anwar Landmark upholds a legacy of trust and quality, building not just strong structures but lasting homes.