Your Partner in every financial milestone

Md. Ahsan-uz Zaman

Managing Director & CEO, Midland Bank

At Midland Bank (MDB), we conduct continuous research to develop products that best suit the diverse needs of our clientele. We offer a range of savings and investment options under both conventional and Shariah banking modes, tailored to meet the diverse needs of our clients. These products are ideal for daily expenses, emergency funds, and long-term savings, helping to build a secure financial base for the present and retirement. Our savings accounts and investment options can be categorized as follows:

Savings Accounts comprise different plans with competitive interest rates for various customer bases, including school and college students, expatriates, corporate professionals, RMG workers, as well as rural customers.

Fixed Deposits & Schemes encompass MDB Double Benefit, MDB Family Support, and MDB Super Monthly Savings, among others. These cater to different needs, such as educational savings, premium benefits, and specific goals like reaching a million.

Digital Savings Accounts include MDB Digital Savings Account, e-Saver Account, MDB Digital Probashi Savings Account, Digital Fixed Deposit, and Monthly Savings Scheme. Additionally, the bank provides Shariah-compliant options within the digital scope, such as the Saalam Digital Hajj Savings Scheme, Saalam Digital Term Deposit, and Saalam Digital Double Benefit Plus Scheme.

Shariah-Based Products include MDB Saalam Savings Account, Term Deposit, and Monthly Scheme, which adhere to Islamic banking principles. Digital and expatriate-focused options are also available, such as Saalam e-Saver and Probashi Savings Account, along with enhanced return schemes like the Saalam Double Benefit Plus.

We assist customers in managing and consolidating their debt through debt consolidation, loan management plans, advisory services, credit card management, customizable loan terms with flexible options, making it easier for customers to manage their debt, and Midland Online Internet Banking that enables customers to see all their loans, credit card limits, and their end balances in real-time and make repayments of monthly dues prior to or on due dates.

Midland Bank is committed to supporting customers through every major financial milestone with tailored solutions and dedicated services. Our range of home loan products includes MDB Home Loan, MDB Saalam Home Finance, and MDB Amar Bari, ensuring that everyone can find a suitable financial solution for their homeownership dreams.

Customers planning for retirement can choose from various long-term savings schemes, such as the 20-year MDB Millionaire Saving Scheme, MDB Kotipoti Saving Scheme, and MDB Platinum Saving Scheme. Additionally, our Family Support Schemes provide monthly returns, offering another avenue for steady income during retirement.