From Urgent needs to future stability

Kazi Ahsan Khalil

Managing Director & CEO, Meghna Bank

Meghna Bank offers a wide range of deposit and investment products that cater to both conventional and Islamic banking customers. For our conventional savings accounts, we have several specialized options. The Sreyoshi Savings Account is an insurance-backed account designed specifically for women. We also offer the Platinum Savers Savings Account, which provides high interest rates and is insurance-backed as well. For younger customers aged 18 to 25, we have the Youngster Plus Savings Account, which features daily interest payments and half-yearly interest payouts. Additionally, there is the Fifty Plus Savings Account, tailored for customers over 50, offering daily interest with monthly payouts.

Furthermore, since 2021, we have expanded into Islamic banking with our Al-Mustaqueem Meghna Islamic Banking division. We offer an array of Shariah-compliant deposit products, such as the Mudarabah Monthly Profit Deposit Scheme and various specialized savings accounts tailored to specific needs, including the Mudarabah Hajj Savings Account and the Mudarabah Cash Waqf Deposit Account. Our Islamic investment options include home financing and auto financing solutions, all competitively priced and customizable to suit our customers' requirements.

Our focus is on providing comprehensive support that addresses both immediate financial challenges and long-term stability. We assist customers in managing their debt through tailored solutions and personalized guidance. This includes our bail-out and debt management plans, which are designed to help customers regain control of their finances.

For homebuyers, we have established partnerships with major real estate developers across the country, allowing us to provide streamlined mortgage options. Our pre-approved home loan service helps avoid delays in the approval process, and we offer longer tenors to ensure that monthly payments align comfortably with our customers' incomes.

In terms of retirement planning, we offer various deposit products designed to provide assured monthly income, contributing to our customers' financial stability. Our Deposit Pension Schemes (DPS) are particularly beneficial, allowing for systematic savings that yield attractive interest rates. Upon maturity, customers can reinvest their accumulated funds into other investment options, such as fixed deposits or Monthly Income Schemes, tailored to their individual financial goals.

One of our key initiatives to enhance the digital banking experience is "Meghna Pay," our Mobile Financial Services (MFS) offering, which allows us to reach even the most remote areas of the country. This digital wallet empowers marginalized communities to manage their financial transactions effectively, fostering financial literacy and providing access to essential banking services.