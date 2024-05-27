Adopt advanced technology

The growth of the paint industry in Bangladesh primarily stems from the country's advancements in construction and housing sectors.

The Bangladeshi paint market is poised for steady growth. The country consumes approximately 180,000 tons of paint annually due to rapid urbanization. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn have significantly impacted the housing and construction sectors. Over the past four years, these sectors have faced notable challenges, affecting the paint industry's growth trajectory.

Nevertheless, there are prospects for further development in this sector. Currently, Bangladesh has an average per capita paint consumption of only 1.1 kg, compared to 4.2 kg in India and around 9 kg in China, indicating ample room for growth in paint usage in Bangladesh.

The prestigious Padma Bridge project highlights Rainbow Paints' contribution as a supplier of road marking paint. This year, we participated in the construction of the Elevated Expressway, successfully supplying the necessary road marking colors.

Over the past four decades, the paint industry has undergone significant transformation through the adoption of advanced technology and environmentally-friendly formulations. Innovations such as high-durability coatings, radiation-curable coatings, and powder coating technologies have contributed significantly to environmental sustainability.

Rainbow Paints now offers more than 90 different products. Our range includes decorative paints, automotive coatings, and marine coatings, among others. Some of our products are entirely locally manufactured, such as spray paints, paint brushes, and rollers.

Local companies are vital for the economic growth and development of the country. In the Bangladeshi paint industry, local and multinational companies operate under the same supplementary duty structure. We hope the government will prioritize and support the local industry.